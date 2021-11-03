Cuba Appreciates Caricom Support against US Blockade





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the Caribbean Community—Caricom—for its support of the island’s claims for the lifting of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.



Rodriguez extended its gratefulness to the Caribbean bloc during a meeting on Tuesday with Malachia Fontenelle, outgoing ambassador of Saint Lucia to Cuba.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez gave details about his conversation with the Saint Lucian ambassador to whom he expressed satisfaction for the good state of bilateral relations.



Caricom aims at strengthening relations between Caribbean island nations and its made up of Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago.



Last June the Cuba-sponsored resolution against the unilateral US measure was backed by 184 votes in favor, only the United States and Israel voted against, while Colombia, Brazil and Ukraine abstained.