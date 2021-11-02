Cuba recognizes computerized channels to carry out trademark procedures





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) New computer channels for carrying out trademark procedures were approved in Resolution 214/ 2021 of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment as a result of the advances achieved in information and communication technologies in the country.



The provision published in the Official Gazette of Cuba stipulates that resolutions, requirements, conclusive examination reports and any other communication from the Cuban Industrial Property Office to the parties are notified at the headquarters of the institution or at the address of the interested side.



In case the Industrial Property Office does not include the date of notification of any of the documents, it is considered that the same took place 15 days after the interested parties received the notification of the same.