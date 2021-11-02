Cuban president congratulates national newscast on its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the National Television News on its 60th anniversary.



On his profile on the social network Twitter, the president pointed out that Cuba follows them and always demands more from it, and expressed that this is the duty of those who are committed to the people.



The United States tried in the 50s the television project on the island but after the triumph of the Revolution and the open hostility of Washington, a television at the service of the best values and rights of the people was established.