Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Attend Opening of New Biotech Compound





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) In the presence of Army General Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel the new Biotechnological Industrial Compound CIGB-Mariel was opened Monday in the western Special Development Zone.



On his Twitter account deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo announced the opening of the compound which will allow the research, development and production of vaccines and new high-standard drugs.



The Cuban president said that the facility is the result of collaboration between the BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate and the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center-CIGB-; he added that this is the first modern technological industry based in the Mariel Special Development Zone.



The biotech production plant will produce Cuban pharmaceuticals including the anti-COVID-19 vaccine Abdala and drugs such as Jusvinza, Heberprot-P for diabetic foot ulcers, and Heberferon.



Eduardo Martinez, president of the BioCubaFarma Conglomerate, said that the new institution is the fruit of the innovative ideas of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro and the support of national authorities.