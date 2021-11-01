Cuban FM thanks Venezuelan solidarity at the United Nations





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on Twitter his support for Cuba at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).



On this social media, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the solidarity position of the sister nation and its support for the lifting of coercive measures against Cuba, as well as the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the country.



The General Assembly, created in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, meets from September to December of each year and, subsequently, from January to September, as required, to address the pending reports of the Fourth and Fifth Committees.



During the resumed session, the Assembly reviews current issues of crucial importance for the international community in the form of high-level thematic debates organized by the President of the General Assembly in consultation with the Member States.



This year, Cuba presented before the UN the resolution "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba" which obtained 184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions.

