National Civil Defense Council in Cuba urged to continue complying with cyclonic season measures





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The National Council of Civil Defense urged today on Twitter to continue complying with the measures during the final stage of the current hurricane season.



In that social media, they called on the population to stay informed about possible meteorological events in the area, and warned about the risk still in force this month.



The cyclonic season in Cuba lasts from June 1 to November 30, according to statistical studies carried out at the Weather Center of the Institute of Meteorology.



Up to the present, the record of meteorological events in a cyclonic season corresponds to 2020, with 30 named tropical systems, followed by 2005, with 27 tropical cyclonic organisms (28 if a subtropical storm is included).