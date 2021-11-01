Díaz-Canel praises creation in Italy of a square dedicated to the Henry Reeve Brigade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed today on his Twitter account the opening in Crema, Italy, of a square dedicated to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics.

The Cuban leader praised the Italian initiative, describing it as a sign of solidarity and love between the two nations.



"Where there was a field hospital, now there is an Italian square dedicated to the Henry Reeve. A bridge of love and solidarity," he wrote.



The initiative was promoted by the Italy-Cuba Friendship Association through its chapter in Crema.



The inaugural ceremony was attended by the municipal mayor Stefania Bonaldi; the Cuban ambassador to Italy, José Carlos Rodríguez Ruiz; the general director of the Crema Hospital, Ida Maria Ada Ramponi, and members of the said Association.



The International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics "Henry Reeve", created by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in September 2005 to assist the victims of Hurricane Katrina in the United States, has sent 28 brigades to 22 countries to cope with the effects of floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and epidemics such as Ebola in West Africa and the current COVID-19 pandemic.