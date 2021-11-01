Gradual resumption of public transportation services continues





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The gradual reestablishment of public transportation services continues today with the elimination of the national driving permits and the restrictions on cross-province mobility for state and private vehicles.



The provisions issued by the Ministry of Transport (MITRANS) in light of the obvious control achieved over the COVID-19 pandemic also include the gradual resumption of inter-provincial travel by bus, railroad, ship and plane, as well as the transfer of patients discharged from hospitals, in this case by bus.



Likewise, Last Minute sales will be reinstated in the designated areas in each station and terminal or in facilities prepared for such purposes, always observing the health protocols.



MITRANS executives announced in October the beginning of the process of de-escalation of the existing regulations imposed by the deadly disease and the strengthening of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade.



From April to December 2020 alone, the effects of the said U.S. government policy on the Cuban transportation system exceed 43 million dollars. The Island’s aviation service is the worst hit, with more than USD 28 million in losses.