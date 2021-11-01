Díaz-Canel describes People's Power as genuine and renewing





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel described as genuine and renovating the People's Power, whose municipal assemblies marked the 45th anniversary of their constitution on October 31.



The president wrote in Twitter that the People's Power is the foundation and essence of the Cuban political system and stressed that "to strengthen it is to enhance the direct action of our people in the consolidation of socialism".



Citizen participation saves! The protagonists of the process are those who build the sacred unity, those who develop the resilience of the nation; the guardians of dignity: our people. #PoderPopular45Años, he affirmed in another tweet.



We are convinced that with the popular consultation and debates we will reach a #CodeOfFamilies that will put #Cuba among the most advanced countries in family matters, in favor of girls, boys, adolescents, young people, seniors and vulnerable people, expressed this Sunday the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in the referred social network.



Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People's Power, in a special recognition to the delegates from all over the country the role played by them in the colossal battle for the health and life of the people in the face of the pandemic, in the midst of the intensification of the aggressive policy of the United States, which implements new plans against the sovereignty and independence of Cuba.



Lazo said that that date acquires greater significance when a deep reflection is carried out on the meaning of the concept of People's Power, following the considerations in this regard by Díaz-Canel at the meeting with the presidents of the Municipal Assemblies and at the II Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Party, where he called to put all our efforts in the continuation of the improvement of the basis of the Cuban political system.