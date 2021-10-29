Eastern Cuban province approves four new protected areas





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) Las Tunas province increased the number of protected square kilometers to 478, with the approval of four new areas, which are added to the three already existing ones.



This means that the protected areas represent just over 5 % of the terrestrial and marine heritage of the territory, after the Council of Ministers approved Malagueta Bay, in the municipality of Puerto Padre; San Miguel del Junco, in Amancio; Las Nuevas, in the "Jesus Menendez", and Monte Naranjito/Cenicero, in Majibacoa.



With these new sites, the actions for the maintenance and protection of biodiversity will be increased, according to Juan Miguel Rosabal Neira, specialist of the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, informed to the web page Tiempo 21, of the Radio Victoria radio station.



The approved areas will be administered by the Integral Forestry Enterprise of Las Tunas, whose mission is to strengthen conservation work, especially in the management of landscape values, relief and biodiversity.



Previously, three protected areas of national importance were approved in Las Tunas: Ojo de Agua, Bahía de Nuevas Grandes - La Isleta and Delta del Cauto, the latter being shared with the neighboring province of Granma and managed by the Flora and Fauna Company.