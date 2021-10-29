Cuban Prime Minister to present his work report in December





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) At the close of business on Thursday, the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) approved that Manuel Marrero Cruz, in his capacity as Prime Minister, will render an account of his administration at the next Ordinary Session of the Cuban Parliament.



In accordance with Article 142 of the Constitution, the Head of Government of the Republic of Cuba is "accountable to the National Assembly of People's Power and to the President of the Republic, to whom he renders an account and reports on his administration, that of the Council of Ministers or its Executive Committee, on the occasions indicated".



This process also coincides with the provisions of Article 190 of Law No. 131 "Law on the Organization and Functioning of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba".



Esteban Lazo, head of the Cuban legislature, proposed that the temporary commission in charge of this opinion be chaired by Ana María Mari Machado, Vice President of the National Assembly, and also composed of José Luis Toledo Santander, Miriam Brito Sarroca and Félix



Martínez Suárez, heads of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Attention to Local Bodies of the People's Power and Economic Affairs Commissions of the ANPP, respectively; as well as Deputy Marta Hernández Romero.