Cuba evokes legacy of Camilo Cienfuegos 62 years after his physical disappearance





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Cuba evokes today the legacy of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos, the Lord of the Vanguard, 62 years after his physical disappearance.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Twitter that the Hero of Yaguajay left behind his memory and example, and therefore, as stated by the Historical Leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, “In the people there are many Camilos”.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out on the same social network that Camilo summons and inspires with his fidelity to the Homeland, whereas Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, stressed that Camilo Cienfuegos, whose exploits and fidelity made him immortal, reaffirms himself every day as the Lord of the Vanguard in the midst of the Cuban people’s battle for the dignity conquered by the Revolution.



Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriarán was born in Havana on February 6, 1932. From a very early age he joined the struggle against the Batista dictatorship, which forced him to leave the country after the repressive organs opened a file on him.



During a brief stay in New York, he learned of Fidel Castro's plans in Mexico, who was organizing a libertarian expedition to Cuba.



He went down in history as the Hero of Yaguajay, where the Rebel Army fought a battle bound to be essential for the final victory of the Rebel Army, and also as Lord of the Vanguard, given his performance as a fighter and military leader.



