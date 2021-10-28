Approval of procedural laws takes center stage in People's Power’s final session





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The 7th ordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power concludes today with the approval of four bills to update Cuba's legal procedures as per the 2019 Constitution.



The deputies will vote on bills covering the Courts of Law, the criminal process, the administrative process and the process code, which marks the end of a reform in this field.



Today’s agenda includes the presentation and discussion of the results of the Parliament’s high audit of the Ministry of Construction, the ratification of the agreements of the Council of State, and the extension of the mandate of the constituency delegates.



Wednesday 27 saw an intense session focused on the progress of the economy, the implementation of the monetary reform (Task Ordering) and the impact of Cuban science on the fight against COVID-19, as well as the approval of a declaration, addressed to parliamentarians and friends of Cuba around the world, condemning the destabilizing plans to call for a U.S.-backed demonstration.



Since the beginning of this week, the deputies have discussed key social and economic issues, and they also participated in the already usual meeting of provincial governors with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.