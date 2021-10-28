Cubans Appreciate Medical Donation from Australia





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban authorities expressed their gratefulness to Australia for its donation of medical items and other resources to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The shipment, valued at some 50 thousand Australian dollars, will be destined to Havana’s William Soler Cardiology and Pediatric Hospital and other healthcare centers in western and eastern Cuba.



“We deeply appreciate this gesture; it is a contribution to preserve our people’s health and life, said Cuban deputy Foreign Trade minister Deborah Rivas during the donation hand-over ceremony in Havana.”



Amidst the pandemic, Cubans undergo the impact of over 240 US sanctions and the inclusion of the island in the blacklist of countries sponsors of international terrorism, but despite this fact, Cubans have developed three local COVID-19 vaccines, the official said.