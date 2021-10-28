Cuban Condemns US Statements against China



Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuba condemned recent statements by the US administration aimed at undermining the unity and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that his government reiterates its unyielding stance in support of the One-China principle and its rejection of foreign interference with Chinese domestic affairs.



On Tuesday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken used his Twitter account to say that Taiwan should have larger participation in the United Nations, since it is a main partner of the United States and a successful democracy.



Bliken’s statement were criticized in an editorial article posted on China’s Global Times by stressing that such words undermine the One-China principle.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Taiwan’s Foreign Office in Pekin Ma Xiaoguang ratified that as part of China, Taiwan is under the umbrella of the Republic of China at the United Nations.



Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday that the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nations and non-inference with their domestic affairs are principles established in the UN Charter and by international law which Cubans defend for their country, for China and all nations of the world.