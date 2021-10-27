National Assembly of People's Power in favor of socialism and against U.S. interference





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), released today a statement by the Cuban Parliament at the beginning of the 7th ordinary session of its 9th Legislature.



In the presence of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the ANPP reaffirms to parliaments, friends groups and legislators of all continents that Cuba moves forward and relies on the fortitude and intelligence of its people, united and determined to defend the socialist state of law and social justice.



She pointed out that the U.S. government sticks to its strategy of unconventional warfare, which includes a hostile policy to strangle the national economy and the development of political and communicational campaigns to provoke destabilization and impose a change of system.

“The U.S. administration encourages, organizes and finances terrorist activities against Cuba and, along these lines, actions are carried out by groups supported by legislators and organizations of that nation to commit crimes intended to overthrow the Cuban government by any means,” the Vice President said.



“Our Assembly supports the decision to confront and prevent this aggression, condemns the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and rejects the more than 200 measures imposed by Donald Trump and maintained by U.S. President Joe Biden,” she added.



She warned that disinformation corporations are trying to portray a false reality in the country and, to this end, spread fake news and try to open subversion channels to carry out cyber attacks.



The Parliament also rejected the pronouncements against the Island by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and by anti-Cuban groups, and it strongly repudiated the resolutions adopted against Cuba by the European Parliament, given their interfering, neocolonial and offensive nature, promoted by a small group of its members with known extremist positions and lacking in moral authority.



Finally, Mari Machado thanked those MEPs who raised their voices with dignity to decry the double standards of those who lie about Cuba and defame its political system, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to continue defending its model of socialist democracy.