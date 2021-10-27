United Nations Population Fund makes a contribution to Cuba for 2022 Census





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The Office in Cuba of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) delivered 1,350 tablet computers to the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI) to support the 2022 Population and Housing Census.



UNFPA announced on Twitter that the equipment were purchased with funds from the Government of Cuba and the agency itself to ensure better coverage and quality of the information collected during the exercise.



The tablets have eight-inch screens, three gigabytes of RAM, global positioning system (GPS) and nine hours of operation, the source said.



Decree 41 of the Council of Ministers of Cuba, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic since August, establishes that the country will carry out a new Population and Housing Census between September 10 and 29, 2022 intended to provide the State and other actors of society with updated figures of the main demographic, social, economic and educational characteristics of the population and of their housing units.



On September 17, the National Coordination Commission for the 2022 Population and Housing Census, chaired by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, was officially created.



ONEI director Juana María Pantoja pointed out that the Commission, bound to operate at national, provincial and municipal level, will engage around 37,000 people, including enumerators and supervisors.



This will be the 19th census carried out in Cuba and the fifth after the Revolution.