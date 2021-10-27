Cuban president mourns death of prominent intellectual Juan Valdés Paz





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today on Twitter the death of the intellectual Juan Valdés Paz.



In his message on the social network, the president offered his condolences to the family and friends of the prominent sociologist, who died Tuesday at the age of 83 in this city.



Díaz-Canel noted that Valdés Paz, winner of the National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences, was one of Cuba's most lucid thinkers.



A renowned sociologist, political scientist, teacher and researcher, Valdés Paz served as a professor for the University of Havana and the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations, among other centers. He developed his research at the Center for the Study of the Americas and at the Institute of Cuban History.



In 2014 he received the National Award for Social and Humanistic Sciences, for his research works on topics such as rural sociology, international relations, Latin America, and different aspects of the Cuban Revolution.