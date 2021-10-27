Seventh Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power begins today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The 7th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its Ninth Legislature, will be held until tomorrow at Havana’s International Conference Center.



Today, the deputies will discuss reports on the progress of the economy in the first half of this year, the liquidation of the 2020 State budget, and the results of the implementation of the monetary reform, known as Task Ordering.



They will also get an update on the role of Cuban science in the fight against COVID-19 and the bill on the Courts of Justice submitted to the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs for comments.



The Cuban legislative body has already discussed the aforesaid bill and others on the Administrative Process, the Procedural Code and the Criminal Process, as well as details of the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution and the Conceptualization of the Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, approved at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.