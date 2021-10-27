Workshop on Paradigms will discuss resistance of the Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuba: Revolution, resistance and future is the name of the panel of experts that will meet today online as part of the 14th Workshop on Emancipatory Paradigms, promoted by the Institute of Philosophy (IF).



Dr. Georgina Alfonso Gonzalez, IF Assistant Researcher and Senior Professor of the University of Havana, will be the moderator of the event on its third and final day. The discussions can be followed through Telegram at: https://t.me/paradigmas2021



Today’s speakers will be Dixie Edith Trinquete, professor at the Center for Demographic Studies of the University of Havana; IF researcher Wilder Perez Varona; Dayma Echeverría León, researcher at the Center for Studies on the Cuban Economy; Joel Suárez Rodés, Executive Coordinator of the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Center; and Armando Francisco Senén, director of the journal Alma Mater.



A number of subgroups have met since Monday, namely Capital against land and common good, coordinated by Nivea Regina and Marcelo Durao, from the Landless Movement of Brazil; Capital against emancipatory knowledge, led by Paula Klachko (RedH, Argentina) and Fernando Luis Rojas (La Tizza, Cuba); Capital against life on the planet, conducted by María de los Ángeles Pérez, from the Center for Education and Promotion for Sustainable Development (Cuba) and Rosabel Sotolongo (GEMAS, IF); and Capital against the reproduction of life, by Lilia Solano, Human Rights Defender and Peace Builder (Colombia) and Yuleidys González (La Cuarta Lucía, Red feminista Berta Cáceres, Cuba).



Other teams evaluated the current challenges facing Training, Organization, Mobilization and Communication to advance towards paradigms centered on the reproduction of life.

Paradigmas 2021 included the presentation of several books.