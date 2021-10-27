Cuban parliament analyzes actions to comply with 8th congress of the communist party





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym), informed today Cuban deputies about the main actions and results of actions undertaken by the organization to comply with the agreements of the 8th Party Congress in April of this year.



During one of the meetings prior to the ordinary sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power, Morales Ojeda presented a summary of the documents and reports of the 8th Congress on continuity, the role of the Party, the policy of cadres, unity, ideological work, the defense of the Homeland, the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States and foreign policy, among others.



The topics included in the document are the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, the Conceptualization of the Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, the National Plan for Economic and Social Development (2030) and the Economic-Social Strategy.



Among the issues included in these texts are food production, the role of the state enterprise and the non-state forms of management, the progress of the process of organization, the system of formation of cadres of the Party and the Government, the ideological battle, and the history of the homeland.



There are also the US blockade as the main obstacle to the country's development, communication, science and innovation as pillars of the ideological struggle and development, the fight against corruption, and the confrontation and control of COVID-19.



According to Morales Ojeda, since last April to date, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party ,Miguel Diaz-Canel has visited the country, a system of preparation on economic and financial issues with cadres has been created, and the implementation of the ordering task and the economic measures to face the current situation has been followed up.



In the midst of the complex context, 210 of the more than 300 measures approved for the updating of the economy have been implemented, among them those related to the improvement of the economic actors (organization of self-employed workers, expansion of non-agricultural cooperatives, creation of mipymes), and 63 aimed at the agricultural sector.



Plans and measures for confronting subversion were updated, and more than 15 meetings were held with representatives of society, which are beginning to be outlined as a working method of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), he noted.



According to the Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the PCC, a priority is the exchange and link of the organization with the neighborhoods and communities.



He expressed that the Party's growth policy for the five-year period 2021-2026 was approved, ratifying the need for the quality of the new militants.



Follow-up is given to the improvement of the Popular Power and the process of popular consultation and referendum of the Family Code is politically assured, the cadre assured.



Regarding foreign policy, Morales Ojeda affirmed, communication actions have had a greater importance towards friendly parties to refer to the results of the 8th Congress and to denounce the impact of the US blockade to Cuba.



The purpose, he affirmed, is that this process strengthens the internal life of the PCC and in this way the external life is much better and allows making the Party more democratic and participative.