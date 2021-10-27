Cuba Denounces US Support of Subversive Actions





Havana, Oct 26 (ACN) The head of the Cuban Communist Party Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco said Tuesday in Havana that the US administration is the actual organizer and promoter of a provocation planned for November against Cuba.



The Facts and statements speak by themselves, and high-level US government officials directly participate in the promotion (of the provocation), said Polanco who is also member of the Communist Party Central Committee during a televised appearance.



Polanco’s statements are part of a public denunciation by President Miguel Diaz-Canel during the closing of a recent Communist Party plenary session about plans by the US administration and its political operators here to attempt to overthrow the Revolution.



The allegedly peaceful march is a provocation and it’s part of a soft coup-oriented strategy whose objectives coincide with the main ways to attack, to lie and threaten used by those opposing the Cuban political system under the sponsorship of the United States; they try to destabilize the political system and reinstate capitalism, Polanco said.



It is obvious that we are witnessing a new chapter of non-conventional war, a soft coup or the non-violent methods executed by the United States in several countries, the Cuban official noted.



In order to launch subversive actions in other nations, the US administration has systematically allocated funds through organizations and foundations, such as the National Endowment for Democracy—NED--, the US International Development Agency—USAID—and the Center for a Democratic Aperture in Latin America (CADAL).



Some promoters of the march planned for next November 15 participated in an event organized by CADAL in 2018 in Argentina. This organization has also supported the march by training its promoters in a workshop on public protests as a method for a political change, the official denounced.



Polanco said that the main advisor for Latin America under Joe Biden, named Juan Gonzalez, recently said in an interview that the administration would take action if Cuban authorities arrest those who called the protest.



The march is doomed to failure, Polanco said; it was never a genuine action.