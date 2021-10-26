Havana continues efforts at transforming vulnerable communities in the province





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) As part of the transformation work being developed in 65 vulnerable neighborhoods in Havana, progress has been made in the implementation of both constructive and social actions, authorities reported.



The coordinator of objectives and programs of the Provincial Government, Tatiana Viera Hernandez, explained to Granma newspaper that this work project began in April in the popular council of San Isidro, and continued in the neighborhood of Jesus Maria, both in Old Havana municipality.



While presenting these actions to president Miguel Diaz-Canel, he encouraged them to think of other neighborhoods and proposed the idea of linking some agencies of the Central State Administration to these tasks.



According to Viera Hernandez, who is also appointed head of the Group for Social Attention to these communities, municipal assemblies; municipal committees of the Communist Party of Cuba, mayors and presidents of popular councils participate in this process.



Cuban leader recently highlighted these works of social transformation in dozens of underprivileged communities, and said that as part of this process "premises and souls are repaired".



For these actions, he stated, territorial authorities are activated and socialist enterprises resume the inevitable social responsibility that must characterize them in our development model.