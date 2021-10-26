Cuban parliament continues in session





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) In a semi-presential meeting, activities will continue today prior to the 7th ordinary period of sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 9th Legislature, to be held on October 27 and 28.



Tuesday, the deputies will receive an update on the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution and the Conceptualization of the Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, approved at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.



There will also be meetings of the Standing Working Committees on Economic Affairs and Constitutional and Legal Affairs, where the opinions to be presented at the plenary session of the ANPP will be prepared.



The 7th ordinary period of sessions of the ANPP will begin on October 27, and among the issues to be addressed are the progress of the economy in the first half of 2021 and the results achieved so far in the process of monetary ordering.