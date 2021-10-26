Discussion of the four draft laws has been an important democratic exercise, president of Cuban parliament affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) "The study and debate of these four draft laws (Courts of Justice, Criminal Procedure, Administrative Procedure and the Procedural Code) has been an excellent legislative exercise, which will facilitate the subsequent analysis and approval of these norms that have an extraordinary scope from the political and social point of view for the country".



This was expressed by the member of the Polit Bureau of the Central Committee of the communist party of Cuba and president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, at the closing of the first day of activities of the Cuban parliament.



After reviewing the draft laws on the Administrative Process and the Procedural Code on Monday afternoon, Lazo Hernandez described the discussion held during the day as an important participatory exercise, since it has not only been about clarifying doubts, but also raised key issues on which agreements have been reached to modify the texts presented in several of their constituent parts, in order to substantially enrich them.



He also stressed that around 60 contributions made by the deputies in Monday's debate demonstrate how the Cuban parliament discusses and analyzes each issue in depth and breadth, on behalf of the people they represent and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.



Previously, these four projects were discussed by MPs, jurists, institutions, organizations and universities, and enriched with their criteria and the opinions of the citizens.

After the aforementioned debates, these regulations will be presented at the 7th Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power, in its 9th Legislature, convened for October 27 and 28.