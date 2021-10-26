Cuban Lawmakers Conclude Debates on New Draft Legislation





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) The study and debate on four new draft bills has resulted an excellent legislative practice, which paves the way for further analysis and passing of such legislations of high political and social significance for the country, said Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo while closing the first day of sessions of the legislative body.



The parliamentarians not only clear out doubts during the debates but they also modified the text of the draft legislations on Administrative Process and the Code of Processes, Justice Courts and Penal Process.



I think that the new laws favor the access of the people to justice, said lawmaker Ania Aparicio, who added that the legislation help strengthen institutionalization and takes legal activity closer to the people.



“The people will be more confident of the legal activity with the improvement of municipal courts, the enhancement of the capabilities of these local authorities.



The new draft legislation also pose a challenge to legal actors because they will have to deal with issues they did not previously considered in the municipalities.



The draft bills are the result of deep work by jurists, and scholars from the Universities along with the participation of the people who offered their opinions on the documents, which ratify the value of social participation in the debates of the Cuban Parliament Lazo explained.



The documents will be submitted to the Seventh Parliament Session to take place October 27.