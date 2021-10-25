Cuba marks 50th anniversary of the People's Republic of China's return to the UN





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, praised today the 50th anniversary of the reincorporation of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations.



The foreign minister stressed on Twitter that Cuba is honored to have fought, along with other developing countries, for the restitution of the Asian nation's legitimate rights, as the only representative of the Chinese people to that body.



Another message by Rodriguez Parrilla on the social media expresses that China represents a stabilizing and safeguarding element for world peace.



Due to a move by the United States and allied countries, which sought to diplomatically isolate China, the latter was excluded from the UN, and its reinstatement was not until 1971.



Prensa Latina reported that in a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the reinstatement, the head of state of the Asian nation, Xi Jinping, called on the world to choose cooperation instead of confrontation, openness instead of isolation and mutual benefit instead of zero-sum games.