Cuban Parliament starts activities previous to its VII ordinary sessions





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, began the activities prior to the 75th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP by its Spanish acronym) in its 9th Legislature, scheduled to take place on October 27 and 28.



Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the Cuban parliament, and Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of the country, are also present at the Convention Center in Havana.



The deputies, in a semi-presential format, will study today the four bills submitted by the Governing Council of the People's Supreme Court, in use of the exercise of the legislative initiative and in compliance with the 10th Transitory Provision of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.



The draft laws to be analyzed will be those of the Courts of Justice, the Administrative Process, the Procedural Code and the Criminal Process.