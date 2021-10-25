Cuban foreign minister thanks condemnation of U.S. blockade at international event in Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla thanked today on Twitter the condemnation of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade at the 25th International Seminar "Parties and a New Society", attended by leftists from around the world who demanded the end of subversive actions against Cuba.



Held between October 21 and 23, the event brought together more than 130 representatives of political parties, movements and organizations from 45 countries, including figures such as Evo Morales, from Bolivia; Senator Iván Cepeda and ex-combatant Rodrigo Londoño, from Colombia; and the Vice-Chief of International Relations of the Communist Party of Cuba, Ángel Arzuaga.



The leaders underscored the call to strengthen the unity of the Latin American and Caribbean left in the face of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.