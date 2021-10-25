Cuban top authorities decry subversive role of U.S. Embassy in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned today on Twitter the activity of the U.S. Embassy to subvert the internal order in the country.



Remarking that the country will not just stand idly by such behaviors, Díaz-Canel added: "As in so many years of struggle, we are firmly resolved to confront and denounce them".



In his message, the president also quoted a recent tweet by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla assuring that the U.S. mission is playing an increasing role in the efforts of political subversion and describing such acts as provocative and in violation of the Vienna Convention.



The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which came into force in April 1964, establishes that members of a diplomatic mission in any country must respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state, and are obliged not to interfere in the internal affairs of that nation.

