Cuban lawmakers discuss draft laws prior to National Assembly plenary





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban deputies will begin this Monday the meetings that precede the Seventh Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power by discussing the four bills to be submitted for approval this week.



The agenda of these meetings includes the debate on the draft laws on the Courts of Justice, Criminal Procedure, Administrative Procedure and the Code of Proceedings.



Since July, the deputies received these legal projects and at this stage they had several moments to receive information, clarify doubts and propose changes on these proposals which were enriched with the contribution of academics and practicing jurists.



The projects will be submitted to vote during the ordinary sessions scheduled for October 27 and 28, with which the country concludes an important procedural reform that gives continuity to the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of 2019.



The agenda of the Cuban parliament includes in these days the presentation of the results of the high audit of the Ministry of Construction, an exercise mandated in the new Magna Carta, which will be carried out for the first time.



The parliamentarians will learn about the progress of the economy, the liquidation of the budget and the results of the implementation of the Ordering Task; as well as an update on the role of science in the fight against COVID-19.



The analysis of the documents approved at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba and the ratification of the agreements and decree laws approved by the Council of State are included in the agenda presented to the press today.