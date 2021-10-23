Cuba awarded as the 2021 best Caribbean cultural destination





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) Cuba was awarded Best Caribbean Cultural Destination 2021 at the World Travel Awards, given annually to recognize excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.



According to information published in Cubadebate, several Cuban facilities and entities also received these awards, considered the Oscars of tourism. The Hotel Nacional won the award for Best Hotel in Cuba, while the Presidential Lorca Suite at the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski was recognized as Best Suite.



In the Best Holiday Resort category, the award went to Melia Las Dunas in Cayo Santa Maria. The tour operator Inbound Cuba, the travel agency Cuba Direct and CubaForTravel (integrated travel management to Cuba) were awarded as Leaders.



The World Travel Awards are presented by an international jury of experts associated with the World Travel and Tourism Council and are recognized worldwide as the industry's leading seal of excellence.