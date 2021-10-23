Cuba to implement policy for conservation, improvement and sustainable soil management





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) Although these regulations will come into force on January 22 next year, training activities are planned for the productive bases and through the media in order to understand how one of the most important natural resources for agricultural production and the sustenance of biodiversity is one of the least cared for, which affects its degradation and loss of productive capacity, expert said.



According to the Master of Science Dagoberto Rodriguez Lozano, from the Directorate of Soils and Fertilizers of the Ministry of Agriculture, 71% of the country's surface area is affected by erosion, while 1.0 million hectares by salinity, 15% by salinisation or sodicity, 24% by compaction,

70% by low organic matter content or fertility, and 2,292,000 hectares by acidity. There has been inadequate management and exploitation by man, which is why the new regulations ratify the objectives of favoring the development of sustainable agricultural systems that halt, prevent and reverse the loss of soil agro-productivity.



It was mentioned that greater hierarchy should be given to the management and governance of the soil system in the Republic of Cuba and to ensure that the municipal agricultural delegations, companies and agricultural production bases have capable specialists to deal with this issue, guaranteeing technical rigor in the fulfillment of the legal norms.



At the same time, it is intended to regulate the obligation of owners of the land to comply with measures for the protection, conservation and improvement of soils under their jurisdiction; and to prioritize investments to recover the infrastructure of the soil system, including the network of laboratories and the state service.



The regulations of such regulations are in the resolutions 524/21, on the use and control of the financing of the National Program for the Conservation and Improvement of soils, incentives and financial mechanisms. The Ministry of Finance and Prices also issued resolution 386/21, "On the payment of compensation value for the change of land use", Rodriguez Lozano concluded.