Diaz-Canel received the Letters of Credence of new ambassadors





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, accompanied by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, received on Thursday, in a solemn audience, the credentials of some new ambassadors.



Ma Hui, ambassador of the People's Republic of China; Jamal Nasser Sultan Al-Bader, ambassador of the State of Qatar and Eduardo Pardo, ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.



The diplomats presented their Letters of Credence accrediting them as ambassadors of their respective countries to the government of the republic of Cuba.