Cuba Foreign Minister Praises Advancement of COVID 19 Vaccination in Latin America





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that COVID-19 vaccination in Latin America and the Caribbean has reached 41 percent general coverage, with noticeable success in Cuba.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that 61.3 percent of all Cuban citizens have been immunized against the coronavirus.



The Cuban Health Ministry reported that by October 19 over 24 million 900 doses of the locally developed vaccines had already been administered, with at least nine million 750 thousand 407 persons having received at least one dose.