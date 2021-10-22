Cuba and Costa Rica Hold Migration Talks





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) The second round of Cuba-Costa Rica migration talks took place Thursday between the general director for consular issues of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberon and by Daguer Hernandez Costa Rica’s general vice director of Migration.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the two sides expressed their willingness to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe flow of migrants between the two countries and exchanged information on the current migration regulations in force in both territories.