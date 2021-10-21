New version of toDus launched following the beta phase





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) As of today, the Cuban instant messaging platform toDus has a new version, available for download in APKlis, which eliminates its testing phase, already used by more than two million users.



Haniel Cáceres Navarro, project leader of the apk created at the University of Computer Sciences, highlighted as novelties of the launching the unlimited use of toDus instant messaging for as long as any of the telephone company ETECSA's data plans are active, regardless of whether the contracted data volume has been consumed.



He remarked that, with the new version, only the transfer of multimedia files will be discounted from the data package or from that of the messaging bag (formerly mail bag), increased to 600 megabytes for the same price of 25 pesos.



With the application presented in 2018, the Cubans have a platform adaptable to their needs, stable and reliable, as it was developed in the country.



The possibility of sending messages, photos and files, recording short videos of up to ten seconds, playing voice notes at different speeds, and sharing real-time locations with another user are some of the functionalities of the messaging platform, according to Cáceres Navarro.



The toDus platform responds to the need to create national applications and computer contents as part of the development of informatization in Cuba, and whose progress will provide technological sovereignty to the country and contribute to reduce the traffic of information to foreign platforms.

