Coastal protection programs advance in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) in the province of Holguin promotes several projects to protect coastal areas, as part of the implementation of Tarea Vida (Task Life), the Cuban State's plan to tackle climate change and boost socioeconomic development.



With more than 200 km of coastline and 76 beaches, the province is focused on raising awareness among the new generations—for instance, on digital platforms—about the importance of these natural spaces for the balance of ecosystems.



At the end of the 2016-2020 strategic stage, the province had dumped 13,000 cubic meters of sand in one of its beaches and undertaken reforestation works in tourist areas.



Despite COVID-19, monitoring actions have continued in 10 tourist resorts on the northern coast, including the observation of parameters, such as vegetation and bathing areas related to the protection of these ecosystems, which are essential in the plans to develop tourism.



Task Life involves measures taken in more than 70 Cuban coastal municipalities to cope with salinization, sea level rise, temperature variations, intense drought and the effects of extreme weather events, among other consequences of climate change.

