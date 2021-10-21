Havana Authorities Drop COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) Following the freefall trend of COVID-19 cases in Havana, local authorities announced the ease of COVID-19 restrictions including mobility prohibition for individuals and traffic during late night hours.



In a press conference on Wednesday, Havana governor Reynaldo Zapata announced the ease of restrictions including the full resumption of private and state urban transportation under sanitary protocols. He announced that as of November 15 the country will open its international borders, while inter-provincial transportation will be operative before that date.



Cultural centers will open during usual hours but at 50 percent their capacities, while other facilities to open include theaters, shows and other recreational centers.



The governor said that results in the control of the pandemic are encouraging in Havana with a progressive recovery. He noted that 95,7 of the province’s population has already received one dose of the local COVID-19 vaccines, while 74 percent has been immunized against the disease.