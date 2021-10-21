Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez: Welcome to La Cabaña!





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez celebrated on his Twitter account Mexico’s designation as guest of honor of the International Book Fair in Cuba 2022.



The Cuban leader cited the publication of Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico, who announced on Tuesday her participation in this important fair of Cuban literature.



He also highlighted the cultural and friendship ties that unite Cuba and Mexico and welcomed the presence of that country in the event—to be held on the grounds of La Cabaña Fortress—calling it an honor.



Cuba and Mexico boast 119 years of uninterrupted political-diplomatic relations, based on their will to strengthen their bilateral and multilateral bond and increasing their cooperation, cultural ties and friendship for the benefit of both nations.