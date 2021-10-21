Díaz-Canel recalls 50th anniversary of the publication of Caliban





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez celebrated today on Twitter both Cuban Culture Day and the 50th anniversary of the publication of Roberto Fernández Retamar’s essay Caliban, an important work of Cuban literature that he highly recommended young people to read.



In another tweet, he evoked one of the phrases of the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, when he said that "Freedom can’t possibly exist without culture”.



Published in 1971, the essay Caliban is considered a major milestone in the current reflection on the status of culture across Latin America.