Cuban President Exchanges Views with Local Scientists





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Members of the Cuba Academy of Sciences stressed the need to keep on the integration achieved under the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed the development of local vaccines, new medications and treatment protocols.



The scientists made their statement during a meeting on Friday with President Miguel Diaz-Canel according to the Twitter account of the Presidency of the Republic, which also posted other messages related to the need to use sciences in search of solutions.



The Cuban president also toured the Havana neighborhood of La Corbata where he corroborated the advancement of local community works like the repair of doctors’ offices, schools and homes, electric infrastructure, pavement and water pipes.



President Diaz-Canel also visited the Old Section of Havana where he stopped at an ongoing Smart City project headed by the Historian’s Office; the project aims at strengthening capacities to provide sustainability to the local heritage.