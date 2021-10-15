Cuban FM highlights progress in the gradual recovery of the economy





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today on Twitter Cuba's progress in the gradual recovery of its economy, despite the impact of the COVID-19 and the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Rodriguez Parrilla underlined the strengths of a diverse productive network and the improved participation of entrepreneurship.



In a press conference, minister of economy, Alejandro Gil, pointed out on Thursday that the country will close 2021 with a moderate growth; however, there is optimism for the coming year with good results.



He explained how complex and tense the scenario has been, characterized by a paralyzation of most of the country's activities, among them, those of vital sectors such as tourism.



According to him, the country is beginning a gradual stage of its economic recovery, accompanied by the continuity of the measures approved in order to achieve the long-awaited transformation of the economy, of its actors, and of an improvement in the quality of life of Cubans.