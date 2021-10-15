Cuba's National Botanical Garden to reopen Sunday





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) The National Botanical Garden of Cuba will reopen its doors to the public on Sunday, October 17, and will offer its services on weekends.



According to provincial newspaper Tribuna de La Habana, visits will be by reservation only and up to 600 places.

Different kinds of tours can be booked by phone, including visits to the Japanese Garden, the Exhibition Pavilions and other collections, with a specialized guide.



Also, the Botanical Garden offers visitors a tour by train, the option to enjoy the zip line, the children's playground and Cuban cuisine in one of its four restaurants.



Located about 25 kilometers south of the capital's downtown, the National Botanical Garden of Cuba extends over 550 hectares with 350,000 trees of more than 3,000 species scientifically classified in 25 zones, representing the tropical flora of the world.



During the lockdown imposed by the pandemic, the Garden carried out an overhaul repair of the amusement park, repaved roads, repaired the trails and bridges of the Japanese garden and renovated the ponds, among other actions to improve its services.