Díaz-Canel at Eurasian Supreme Economic Council: ‘Cooperation is the key’





Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed the importance of cooperation, solidarity and integration to guarantee the sustainable economic development of the member countries.



According to a note of the Cuban Presidency on Twitter, the Cuban leader highlighted in his speech—delivered via videoconference—the priority given to the fight against COVID-19 and, to that end, he insisted, cooperation is paramount.



He also reiterated that Cuba will always honor its status as Observer State in the Eurasian Economic Union, as it is a represents an important opportunity to expand the historical ties of friendship.



"Cuba knows the power of unity, the strength of unity. That is why we have always bet on cooperation and joint work and we reiterate our interest in activating the mechanisms that allow us to develop our ties," said the Cuban head of state.



The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the most important body of the Union, gathers the heads of the Member States, who discuss issues related to the Union's activities and design the strategy, course and prospects of integration.



Cuba has attended three sessions of this Council since it received its status of Observer State of the regional bloc in December 2020.