All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
October Thursday

Díaz-Canel hails constitution of first medium-sized private enterprise in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed today on Twitter the incorporation of the first medium-sized private enterprise in the country, namely the Dofleini Software computer project.

The head of state wished every success on the new entity, and said that all of us together will build a well-deserved better country.

Dofleini Software’s official constitution as a medium-sized enterprise specialized in programming and computer activities took place Wednesday at the headquarters of Bufete International (International Law Firm).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News