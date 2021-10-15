Díaz-Canel hails constitution of first medium-sized private enterprise in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed today on Twitter the incorporation of the first medium-sized private enterprise in the country, namely the Dofleini Software computer project.



The head of state wished every success on the new entity, and said that all of us together will build a well-deserved better country.



Dofleini Software’s official constitution as a medium-sized enterprise specialized in programming and computer activities took place Wednesday at the headquarters of Bufete International (International Law Firm).