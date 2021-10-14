Children and adolescents are taking COVID-19 more seriously now





Among the efforts made by Cuban scientists to develop and produce our own COVID-19 vaccines, we cannot fail to recognize that they made it possible to immunize the pediatric population, which paved the way for the reopening of schools throughout the country today, after an almost two-year-long shutdown imposed by the pandemic.



Millions of children and teenagers, as well as their families, pin their hopes on Abdala and Soberana 02, as does an entire nation longing to safely resume its economic and social life.



We are leaving behind months of isolation, uncertainty and fears, but now and for days to come we must be much more responsible about and aware of a risk that still exists, especially to the pediatric population.



The first group of high school students selected by the Ministry of Education (MINED) for mass vaccination is already back in school after receiving the three doses of Abdala, whereas the other segments will do the same as soon as they finish the Soberana 02 cycle in November.



Health authorities and epidemiology specialists warn that no Cuban under 18 is immune to COVID-19 yet, since the process began in September and full protection is only achieved 14 days after the last dose, although some experts also say that only after 56 days can there be any certainty about our body’s response to the disease.



For example, recently vaccinated people can be carriers of the virus and infect others who are not yet immune or have not completed the scheme; hence the importance of observing the health protocols both at school and at home.

If all those involved contribute to such actions, including parents and teachers, transmission at school will be avoided, as personal responsibility and discipline are linked today more than ever to the vaccination process and to the present moment in the fight against the pandemic, which makes it easier for Cuba to resume education activities at all levels.



Furthermore, it is up to the families of children and teenagers, especially to their parents, to ensure that they stay at home under their care and go out only when it is really necessary and respecting the mask-wearing and safe-distancing measures.



It should be clear to everyone that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and, although the vaccination campaign is making progress, prevention is the most effective method to avoid infection and protect those who have recently been vaccinated, such as our youngest.



It is largely up to us to reduce the number of cases, which are decreasing these days, and that our institutions, communities, neighborhoods and schools follow the health protocols.



The resumption of the school year on October 4 for senior grades of every level of education creates new expectations among students, teachers and families eager to move forward. In order to help our kids learn, grow and be happy, we must use our sense and watch over them until the vaccines make them immune as expected.



Cuba is the first country in Latin America to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine. Its streets will soon be filled once again with the colors of the uniforms and with youthful jubilation, a great event that will be possible if everyone understands the danger and the need to keep protecting our children and teenagers, who are still exposed to the disease.