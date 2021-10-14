Cuban President to participate in Eurasian Supreme Economic Council meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate this Thursday in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.



The Cuban leader will participate via online in the event held in Minsk, capital of the Republic of Belarus, reported the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website Cubaminrex.



It notes that the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the supreme body of the Union, formed by the heads of the member states of this organization.



It considers the fundamental issues of the Union's activities, determines the strategy, directions and perspectives for the development of integration and makes decisions aimed at achieving the Union's objectives, Cubaminrex details.



The Foreign Ministry highlights that Cuba has previously participated in three sessions of this Council, since it received its status of Observer State to the Union, in December 2020.