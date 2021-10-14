Raul Castro receives Vice-President of the Government of the Russian Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz received on Wednesday the vice president of the Government of the Russian Federation and co-chairman of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technical Collaboration, Yuri Ivanovich Borisov, who is visiting Cuba as a special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.



In this meeting, both expressed their satisfaction for the excellent ties that unite Russia and Cuba, and agreed on the willingness to work for their strengthening.



The distinguished visitor presented the Army General with replicas of the medals awarded by the then Soviet Union to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



The Army General thanked and highlighted the role played by Fidel in the development of relations between the two nations. Comrade Raul also sent fraternal greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Vice-President of the Russian Government was accompanied by the Russian Ambassador in Havana, His Excellency Andrey A. Guskov.



The Cuban side was represented by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.