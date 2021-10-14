Cuba approves another 60 MSMEs and four CNAs





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved 60 new private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and four other non-agricultural cooperatives (CNAs).



As reported by the Economic Actors Channel, on the Telegram digital platform, with the new private MSMEs and CNAs, the total number of authorized applications is 168.



The Cuban entity highlights that all provinces already have at least one of these economic actors.



Of the total, 39 have food production as their main economic activity and 34 have manufacturing production, including the manufacture of construction materials.



As for their origin, it was reported that 101 are reconversion of pre-existing businesses, while 67 are newly created.



So far, the 162 MSMEs and the six CNAs approved have created some 2,377 new jobs in the economy, said the MEP.



And added that the process is progressing favorably; in addition, they assured that the Ministry continues to review the applications together with the users.



On October 4, a new call for the presentation of applications for the creation of MSMEs and NACs was approved, including manufacturing production activities and IT services.